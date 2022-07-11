Klarna valuation plunges 85% to $6.7 billion as 'buy now, pay later' hype fades

Currently, most buy now, pay later services don't impact a person's credit score. That's now set to change in the U.K.

Klarna saw its valuation slashed by 85% in a new financing round announced Monday, reflecting grim investor sentiment surrounding high-growth tech stocks and "buy now, pay later" lenders.

The Swedish fintech firm said it raised $800 million in fresh funding from investors at a $6.7 billion valuation — down sharply from the $45.6 billion value it secured in a 2021 cash injection led by Japan's SoftBank.

It follows weeks of speculation that Klarna was seeking a so-called down round, where a privately-valued firm raises capital at a valuation lower than when it last sold investors new shares.

Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski attempted to downplay the significance of the company's valuation decline Monday, insisting the deal was a "testament to the strength of Klarna's business."

"During the steepest drop in global stock markets in over fifty years, investors recognized our strong position and continued progress in revolutionizing the retail banking industry," Siemiatkowski said in a statement Monday.

As well as securing backing from existing investors Sequoia and Silver Lake, Klarna also attracted additional investment from the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company in the round.

Klarna said it would use the funding to continue pursuing expansion in the United States. The company said it now has 30 million U.S. users in total.

Goldman Sachs served as advisers to Klarna for a proportion of the funds raised, the company added.