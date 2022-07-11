U.S. recession looks likely — and there are 3 ways the economy could get hit, analyst says

The odds of the U.S. economy falling into recession by next year are greater than 50%, Richard Kelly, head of global strategy at TD Securities, said Monday, outlining three possible ways it could get hit.

Rising gas prices combined with a hawkish Federal Reserve and a generally slowing economy are among the tripartite risks facing the world's largest economy right now, according to Kelly.

Could that raise the possibility of a recession? "I don't think it's a potential," he told CNBC's "Street Signs Europe."

"The odds of a recession in the next 18 months are greater than 50%," Kelly added.

Exactly when that downturn might hit is harder to predict, however.

Kelly said the economy could slip into a technical recession — defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth — as soon as the end of the second quarter of 2022. Analysts will be closely watching the Bureau of Economic Analysis on July 28 for early estimates on that.

Alternatively, the fallout from surging gas prices following Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the Fed's continued interest rate hikes could both weigh on the economy by the end of the year or into early 2023, he said.

And if the U.S. manages to weather all of that, a general slowdown could take the wind out of the economy's sails but mid- to late-2023.

"You really have three shots at a recession right now in the U.S. economy," said Kelly.

"We haven't even hit the peak lags from gas prices, and Fed hikes really won't hit until the end of this year. That's where the peak drag is in the economy. I think that's where the near-term risk for a U.S. recession sits right now," he continued.

"Then, if you get past that, there's the overall gradual slowing as we get into probably the middle or back half of 2023."