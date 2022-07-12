Asia-Pacific markets trade mixed after U.S. stocks fell

SINGAPORE — Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Tuesday after Wall Street slipped overnight.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan declined 0.83% in early trade, while the Topix index fell 0.71%.

South Korea's Kospi shed 0.48% and the Kosdaq lost 0.96%.

But Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.29%

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was just below the flatline.

Tuesday is quiet on the data front, but investors will look ahead to the upcoming U.S. inflation report and China GDP report later this week. The Bank of Korea will also meet this week.

In company news, Japanese automaker Toyota Motor on Monday said it was extending the suspension of one production line at its Motomachi plant to investigate the cause of a recall for one of its models.

About 4,000 units will be affected by the suspension, and the global production plan will not be changed, the company said.