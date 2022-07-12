CNBC Pro

Best trades on CNBC Tuesday: These are the bank stocks the pros are buying ahead of earnings

Christina Falso
WATCH LIVE

More In Market Movers

watch now
VIDEO07:57
CNBC ProPepsi, Apple, and J.P. Morgan are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers July 12
Christina Falsoan hour ago
CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Monday: Pros are adding these alternative growth names instead of megacap tech
Christina Falso
watch now
VIDEO07:29
CNBC ProNvidia, Twitter, and Pepsi are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers July 11
Christina Falso
Read More