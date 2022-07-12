Best trades on CNBC Tuesday: These are the bank stocks the pros are buying ahead of earnings

Market Movers rounds up the best trades from investors and analysts on CNBC throughout the day. With the U.S. major indexes lower today, the pros acknowledge there is negative news ahead of earnings. However, they are shopping for big banks to add to their portfolios, including JPMorgan which was upgraded to buy by Citi this morning. Apple , whose price target was cut to $173 per share from $191 by KeyBanc, is also on the pros' radar. Some of the other investments mentioned include Pepsi, Morgan Stanley and Boeing .