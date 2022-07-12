CNBC Pro

Citi upgrades JPMorgan Chase to buy, says stock is at an attractive entry point

Sarah Min@_sarahmin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProMorgan Stanley downgrades American Express on lower spending among high-end consumers
Sarah Min26 min ago
CNBC ProWells Fargo downgrades Gap, says it cannot recommend buying the apparel retailer after CEO exit
Sarah Min2 hours ago
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley names its top stocks in a ‘safe haven’ tech sector — giving one upside of 60%
Weizhen Tan
Read More