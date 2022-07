Join CNBC's Julianna Tatelbaum for a frank conversation with Dave Sekera, chief U.S market strategist for Morningstar Research Services, as he reveals his top stocks to play an extremely volatility market and shares his outlook. The Pro Talks event will begin Wednesday, July 13 at 12 p.m. BST / 7 p.m. SIN. You can watch it here . Over the past 30 years, Sekera has covered every part of the capital structure, from stocks to senior secured loans. Before joining Morningstar, he worked in alternative asset management. He also has experience identifying buy/sell and long/short recommendations for a proprietary trading book and conducting portfolio risk management. He graduated from Miami University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. Learn more from our previous Pro Talks: Buffett disciple names 3 ways to identify long-term winners in the market Mohnish Pabrai has just one U.S. stock in his portfolio — and it's a chip stock Forget Nvidia? Fund manager says another chip firm is 'the world's best business'

