Here are the nominees for the major Emmy categories — 'Succession' and 'Ted Lasso' lead the field

Logan Roy, played by Brian Cox, at his daughter's wedding reception on season 1 of HBO's Succession.

Can the Roy family win yet another high-stakes competition with brutal rivals?

HBO's lacerating drama "Succession" on Tuesday earned 25 nominations for the 74th annual Emmy Awards, the most of any series. It's squaring off with Netflix's "Squid Game" and "Stranger Things," among others, in the Best Drama Series category.

AppleTV+'s "Ted Lasso" and HBO's "The White Lotus" each garnered 20 nominations. Following close behind were HBO Max's "Hacks" and Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" — each with 17 nominations— and HBO's "Euphoria," which nabbed 16.

The winners will be announced 8 p.m. ET Monday, Sept. 12, on NBC and streamed live on Peacock, the network's streaming service. The ceremony typically airs on Sunday, but NBC also has broadcast rights to National Football League games on Sunday nights.

"Television continues to keep the world entertained, informed, and connected," said Frank Scherma, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy in a statement. "With production at a historic high, the Academy has received a record number of Emmy submissions this season."

There are 50 first-time performer nominees on this year's ballot including the late Chadwick Boseman ("What If...?"), Jennifer Coolidge ("White Lotus"), Elle Fanning ("The Great"), Andrew Garfield ("Under the Banner of Heaven") and Jung Ho-yeon ("Squid Game").

The Television Academy did not break out awards by network this year. Last year, there was some mild controversy about how nominations were tallied, as many networks also have streaming services. While it seemed suitable to lump network shows and streaming shows from the same company together, some in the industry felt they should be considered separate distributors.

Here is the full list of the major Emmy nominees for the primetime ceremony:

Drama Series

"Better Call Saul" (AMC)

"Euphoria" (HBO)

"Ozark" (Netflix)

"Severance" (Apple TV+)

"Squid Game" (Netflix)

"Stranger Things" (Netflix)

"Succession" (HBO)

"Yellowjackets" (Showtime)

Comedy Series

"Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

"Barry" (HBO)

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" (HBO)

"Hacks" (HBO)

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon Prime Video)

"Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)

"Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)

"What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)