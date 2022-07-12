LIVE UPDATES
Jan. 6 committee hearing to examine the role extremist groups played in the Capitol riot
This is CNBC's live blog following Tuesday's hearing of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot is poised Tuesday to show how domestic violent extremist groups helped fuel the attack on the U.S. Capitol as part of former President Donald Trump's campaign to try to overturn his loss to President Joe Biden.
The committee's seventh public hearing will focus on how Trump's attention turned toward the pivotal date of Jan. 6, 2021, after his other efforts to challenge the 2020 election outcome — by pressuring state-level officials, Department of Justice leaders and others — failed to secure a win.
The latest hearing, slated to begin at 1 p.m. ET, comes four days after the committee received what it called "critical testimony" from former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, a highly sought-after witness at the center of the panel's yearlong investigation into the riot at the Capitol by a violent pro-Trump mob.
Cipollone, whose interview is expected to play a role in Tuesday's hearing, also "corroborated key elements" from the bombshell testimony of ex-White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, the committee said.
[The stream is slated to start at 1 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if the video above doesn't play at that time.]
Desperate Trump 'summoned the mob' to D.C. ahead of Jan. 6, committee aide says
The select committee will show how Trump "grew more desperate" in the weeks before Jan. 6 and "summoned the mob to Washington," an aide to the panel told reporters Monday in a conference call previewing the hearing.
"We'll give the American public a more complete understanding of the final phase of President Trump and his supporters' use of radical measures to prevent the peaceful transfer of power and overturn the 2020 election," the aide said.
The hearing will also offer more details about a key moment that Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., touched upon briefly last month: a Dec. 19, 2020, tweet from Trump inviting his supporters to come to D.C. on Jan. 6, promising that it "will be wild!"
That tweet came just over an hour after a meeting in which Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Michael Flynn, and other Trump allies considered taking drastic actions to reverse Trump's loss, such as seizing voting machines or appointing a special counsel to investigate the race, the aide said.
Trump's tweet beckoning his fans to D.C. marked "a pivotal moment that spurred a chain of events," the aide said, "including a pre-planning" by the Proud Boys, the group said to have led the Capitol invasion.
— Kevin Breuninger
'A lot' of Pat Cipollone's testimony will be used in Tuesday's hearing, committee says
Cipollone's hourslong interview before the investigators on Friday will help shape today's hearing, multiple committee members confirmed.
"I imagine that you will be hearing things from Mr. Cipollone, but also from others that were in the White House," said Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., on MSNBC's "Meet The Press" on Sunday morning.
"We're gonna get to use a lot of Mr. Cipollone's testimony to corroborate other things we've learned along the way," said Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., in another television appearance Sunday.
"He was the White House counsel at the time. He was aware of every major move, I think, that Donald Trump was making to try to overthrow the 2020 election and essentially seize the presidency, and so I considered his testimony valuable," Raskin said of Cipollone.
Numerous witnesses who spoke in prior public hearings testified about Cipollone's efforts to push back on the plans by Trump and his allies to reverse the election.
In bombshell testimony last month, for instance, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified that Cipollone warned staff not to let Trump go to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, where lawmakers had convened to confirm Biden's electoral victory.
"We're going to get charged with every crime imaginable" if Trump followed through on those plans, Hutchinson recalled Cipollone saying, because "It would look like we were obstructing justice."
— Kevin Breuninger
Committee won't release witness list due to safety concerns
The committee declined to reveal the names of witnesses who will appear in Tuesday's hearing, citing security concerns.
"We're not planning to announce any witness names ahead of tomorrow," a committee aide told reporters Monday afternoon in a conference call previewing the hearing.
That decision is due to the "same concerns we've had for some of our witnesses' security and potential for harassment," the aide said.
But NBC News and other outlets have nevertheless reported two witnesses expected to appear in the hearing: former Oath Keepers spokesman Jason Van Tatenhove, and Jan. 6 defendant Stephen Ayres, who pleaded guilty last month to charges stemming from him entering the Capitol.
— Kevin Breuninger