With tanks and artillery, Russia intensifies attacks on east Ukraine; gas supply concerns deepen as pipeline is shut down

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that Europe should prepare for its gas supply from Russia to be cut off as his armed forces try to repel Russian attacks to the northeast and east of the country.

Zelenskyy's warning over energy supplies comes after Russia suspended deliveries of gas to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline for annual summer maintenance. The planned maintenance of the pipeline has stoked fears that Russia could lengthen the work and further delay gas supplies to Germany.

Elsewhere, search and rescue operations continue in Chasiv Yar in Donetsk following a catastrophic Russian missile strike on a residential building in the city. At the time of writing, 33 people including one child are known to have died in the attack.

Zelenskyy rebutted claims that Russia has been taking an "operational pause" in the last week, saying that from Ukraine's perspective, hostilities have continued as before and its forces are "repelling assaults in various directions."