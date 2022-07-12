CNBC Pro

Valuation multiples have fallen. Here's what happens if earnings do, too

Scott Schnipper
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProThese companies are likely to beat earnings expectations this season, Bank of America says
Carmen Reinickean hour ago
CNBC ProCompany downgrades are picking up steam as profit outlooks dim
Bob Pisani2 hours ago
CNBC ProCNBC Pro Talks: Morningstar’s chief U.S. strategist picks stocks to beat the volatility
CNBC.com staff
Read More