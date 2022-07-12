Even if you don’t drive, you’re getting stung by higher gas prices

Being able to get around without a car felt pretty good when prices at the pump jumped to more than $5 a gallon on average nationwide.

But it's not just drivers who are feeling the pain at the pump.

Companies are seeing their costs increase, as well, and at least some, if not all, of that is getting passed on to consumers, either as a fuel surcharge or price increase.

At this point, the impact of higher gas prices is nearly impossible to avoid.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed crude prices higher just as demand for fuel picked up, resulting in an increasingly tight oil market and sending gas prices to new highs.

Although the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline fell to $4.68 Monday after the record $5.016 hit in June, prices are still significantly higher than the $3.14 seen one year ago, according to data from AAA.