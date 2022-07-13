5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on May 12, 2022 in New York City. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell in morning trading as investors continue to worry about inflation and other global issues. Spencer Platt | Getty Images

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. A wary market

U.S. equity futures were a little higher before the bell Wednesday, as investors looked ahead to new inflation data scheduled to be released later in the morning. The three major indexes fell Tuesday as markets started to digest the first reports from earnings season. Several big Wall Street banks are expected to post results this week, including Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan.

2. Crucial inflation report

A woman shops for t-shirts in Rosemead, California on June 28, 2022. Frederic J. Brown | Afp | Getty Images

The latest consumer price index report is set to hit at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Observers expect another hot reading, this time an 8.8% year-over-year surge, according to Dow Jones. Inflation has been soaring at rates not seen in four decades, and it has weighed on consumer sentiment even though Americans keep spending at high levels. Investors are eager for signs that inflation could be peaking, as the Federal Reserve considers whether to raise rates by 50 or 75 basis points during its next meeting.

3. Alphabet slows hiring

A woman passes the logo from the web search engine provider Google during the digital society festival 're:publica', at the Arena Berlin in Berlin, Germany June 9, 2022. Annegret Hilse | Reuters

Google parent Alphabet is the latest company to begin a hiring slowdown in Silicon Valley. In a memo to employees, CEO Sundar Pichai said the tech giant needs "to be more entrepreneurial working with greater urgency, sharper focus, and more hunger than we've shown on sunnier days." While the job market has remained strong, there have been warning signs coming out of the tech world. The sector is contending with share price losses after helping to lead growth in stock markets over several years. Previously Facebook parent Meta said in May that it would slow its hiring while Amazon executives have described the e-commerce leader's warehouses as "overstaffed."

4. Twitter v Musk

The Twitter logo and trading information is displayed as a trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., May 3, 2022. Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters

Twitter followed through on its threat to sue Elon Musk for backing out of his $44 billion deal to buy the social networking company. Twitter filed suit Tuesday in Delaware, seeking to force the Tesla and SpaceX CEO to fulfill the agreement. The company, accusing Musk of acting in "bad faith," is seeking a four-day trial in September, but these proceedings could be the mere beginning of a costly, drawn-out legal fight. Read more: 8 ways the Elon Musk-Twitter saga could end

5. Delta kicks off airline earnings

Delta Airlines passenger jets are pictured outside the newly completed 1.3 million-square foot $4 billion Delta Airlines Terminal C at LaGuardia Airport in New York, June 1, 2022. Mike Segar | Reuters