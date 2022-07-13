CNBC Pro

Baird says Snowflake is a buy and can show strong growth even in a recession

thumbnail
Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProIn a recession, turn to these stocks with a history of raising dividends
Carmen Reinicke
CNBC ProSusquehanna downgrades JetBlue, cites struggles with cost structure
Sarah Min
CNBC ProHere are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls: Tesla, Apple, Gap, JPMorgan Chase, Nvidia, Southwest & more
Michael Bloom
Read More