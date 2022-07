Market Movers rounds up the best trades from investors and analysts on CNBC throughout the day. Stocks dropped on the heels of the hot consumer price index report for June, which rose 9.1% from the prior year. Shopping opportunities have emerged for the pros, who are eyeing tech names like Nvidia . Shares of Delta Air Lines have also slipped after the company posted mixed quarterly results . Some of the other investments mentioned include Pepsi and Chipotle.