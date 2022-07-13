CNBC Pro

Canaccord Genuity says Rivian's stock can double from here

thumbnail
Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProHere are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls: Amazon, Apple, Tesla, Netflix, Twitter, Snowflake & more
Michael Bloom38 min ago
CNBC ProGoldman says this stock is a smart defensive play in the economically sensitive construction group
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
CNBC ProRaymond James says Bath & Body Works is oversold and will jump nearly 70% from here
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
Read More