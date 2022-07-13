CNBC Pro

Goldman recommends some options trades to profit from weak earnings from two notable companies

thumbnail
Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Earnings Playbook

CNBC ProThese are Goldman's top options trades to take advantage of earnings surprises
Jesse Pound
CNBC ProThere are signs Costco can beat the bear trend as consumers flock to clubs due to soaring prices
Robert Hum
CNBC ProHere’s why this earnings season is signaling a summer travel boom
Samantha Subin
Read More