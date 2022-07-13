Apparel prices remain high even as retailers use markdowns to clear excess inventory

A customer shops for shirts at an American Eagle Outfitters store in San Francisco. David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

An abundance of the wrong stuff

Apparel sales in the U.S. grew 5% year over year for the period from January through May, and grew by 13% versus the same time in pre-pandemic 2019, according to NPD, a market research firm. Formal attire, in particular, has picked up again as Americans head to weddings or spend more time back at the office, she said. When shopping for those occasions, some consumers are willing to spring for items that aren't on sale. Sales of women's dresses grew by 42% year over year from January through May, according to NPD. That was also 14% higher than in 2019, before the pandemic. That shift in consumer preference has hurt retailers that stocked up on the wrong things. Gap, which announced this week that CEO Sonia Syngal stepped down, said in its most recent earnings report that customers didn't want the company's many fleece hoodies and active clothes. It also had a mismatch of sizes of shoppers, as it made a push into plus-sized. Abercrombie & Fitch and American Eagle Outfitters both reported a steep jump in inventory levels, up 45% and 46%, respectively, from a year ago from a mix of items not selling and supply chain delays easing. Typically, an abundance of inventory sparks higher levels of sale promotions — something that's already playing out at Walmart and Target, not just in apparel, but also in other categories such as home goods. June's retail sales numbers, another closely watched economic indicator, will be reported by the Commerce Department on Friday. Apparel is showing some signs of a pullback, however. As apparel sales rise by dollars, units have fallen about 8% versus the same year-ago time period, according to NPD — something that could drag down sales over time. A survey by equity research firm Jefferies in June found that about 35% of consumers plan to or are currently buying less apparel. There was a split between consumers in the survey, too. Those making $100,000 or more a year said they planned to or were currently spending less on services, such as restaurants and travel. Those with lower incomes were more likely to report they were already cutting back on apparel and groceries.

'Tale of two consumers'