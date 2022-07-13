Inflation is still running hot — but June's CPI may not tell the whole story for investors

The latest monthly retail inflation data came in hotter than expected Wednesday, a phrase investors have all unfortunately gotten used to hearing in recent months. In fact, the government's June consumer price index rose at the fastest year-over-year pace since November 1981 . Nobody can predict with 100% certainty what's going to happen with the CPI going forward, but we want to break down what we know about the June report — and, crucially, what we don't know, too — all in an effort to try to understand whether we should be adjusting our investments strategies. Importantly, we want to analyze how these lagging monthly inflation indicators have been defying the real-time rollover in key commodity prices that we've been seeing for weeks now. The biggest market question is: When will inflation peak? In the absence of a crystal ball, we think the Federal Reserve should not be taking any chances and using this CPI print to act in a big way at its policy meeting later this month and in September to eradicate inflation. Judging by Wednesday's stock market reaction — at first way down, and later trimming most of those losses — Wall Street seems to like that idea, too. Here's the big picture Tracking prices of common goods and services, the CPI in June rose 9.1% year over year. Again, as noted above, that's the biggest 12-month jump in nearly 41 years. In this year's upswing, the CPI's gains had previously peaked in March. They dropped in April but then rose in May above March's pace and just kept going higher last month. The core rate, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, rose 5.9% in June. That year-over year increase was also larger than what economists had expected. However, core CPI growth, on a year-over-year basis, has now decreased in three straight months, after peaking for now at 6.5% in March. This is a welcome deceleration. One problematic data point in Tuesday's CPI report is the intensifying increases in rent. The rent index jumped 0.8% month-over-month in June, compared with a 0.6% rise in both May and April. The June increase is the largest since April 1986. The overall shelter index rose 0.6% in June on a month-over-month basis, matching its May increase. In April and March, the shelter index had increased 0.5% month over month. Gas, shelter and food were the largest contributors to the headline CPI number. Stocks fell sharply Wednesday on the heels of the report but fought their way back from the worst of the session losses. Markets are now pricing in more aggressive action from the Fed as central bankers try to tame inflationary pressures across a slowing U.S. economy. The CME's FedWatch tool shows roughly 70% chance of full percentage point hike at the Fed's July 26-27 meeting, with just 30% odds of a second consecutive 0.75 percentage point increase. Jim Cramer has been calling for a full percentage point hike for months now. He's been saying that this stage in markets and the economy is not a time for the Fed to be meek. He reiterated his central bank call-to-action on Wednesday. Beyond the report The CPI is a closely watched inflation gauge for very good reason. But we know that, based on when the report becomes public, it's a backward-looking indicator. It's already July 13. A lot has happened on the pricing front for key inputs like gasoline since the June CPI number was calculated. The national average gas price has declined for 29 straight days, according to Gas Buddy's head of petroleum analysis, Patrick De Haan . This comes as West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. oil benchmark, has fallen below $100 per barrel. A month ago, it was around $120 a barrel. WTI settled at $105.76 per barrel on June 30 and $95.84 on Tuesday, a decline of more than 9%. That entire move is not factored into the June CPI print. This is noteworthy because the energy index rose 7.5% in June compared with the prior month and contributed almost half of the headline CPI's 1.3% month-over-month gain. It's not just oil, either. Plenty of other commodity prices have been rolling over for weeks now. Just take a look at the Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB index , which tracks the prices of 19 different commodities including petroleum products like heating oil and natural gas; metals like copper, gold and aluminum; and agricultural commodities such as corn, soybeans and live cattle. Over the past month, the CRB index has dropped roughly 14%, based on its closing level Tuesday. It's down 5% from its June 30 level. It will take some time for the rollover in commodities to make its way to the consumer, and that's why we will be taking a hard look at the June producer price index report Thursday morning. The PPI looks at inflation the wholesale level. When you consider the deceleration in core CPI growth that we called out in the big picture section , plus the raw materials move in recent weeks, which we pointed out, we think it's fair to say that some of the worst of the inflationary pressures for goods may be starting to peak. Another factor adding to our view is apparel prices, which rose 0.8% in June compared with May. That is slightly more than the 0.7% month-over-month increase in May. The gain comes despite the fact a number of major U.S. retailers such as Target (TGT) and Club holding Walmart (WMT) have excess inventory and have recently started to put things on sales as a result. With heavy discounts already being offered, Walmart didn't hold an event to rival Amazon's Prime Day this year . These kind of retail developments should theoretically be deflationary, although we cannot say by how much. Services inflation is another area to watch because it's been getting worse recently, as consumer spending rotated away from goods to services . In June, services prices excluding energy services rose 0.7% compared with May, pushing its annual rate to 5.5%. That's up from an annual rate of 4.9% and 5.2% in April and May, respectively. Bottom line Let's bring this back to what investors should think about inflation and how to craft a portfolio in this environment. For the Investing Club, we've tried to build our collection of stocks to work whether inflation remains hot or cools. It's a portfolio barbell in the same sense as what we deployed throughout the Covid pandemic with reopening and stay-at-home stocks. A scenario in which inflation peaks, most of our portfolio would benefit as that would allow the Fed to take its foot off the brake and give the economy room to breathe. Some of our growth stocks that have taken a beating would stand to get relief such as Marvell Technology (MRVL), which we bought more of last week . If inflation stays hot and the Fed keeps hiking rates, we have shares in companies that are traditionally more recession-resilient such as Procter & Gamble (PG) and beer, wine and spirits giant Constellation Brands (STZ). Health-related names also tend to hold up when the economy slows because people don't forego wellness spending. That's why we added to our holdings in the defensive Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Wednesday. One of the things Jim also stressed during at this week's "Monthly Meeting" for July is that investors can't just sit on their hands and wait for definitive proof that inflation is abating. If they do that, it'll be too late act. Since the path for inflation and Fed tightening seems tied to the stock market's fortunes, investors like us need to keep plugging away, day after day because no one knows when the market bottom is coming. So you have to be invested stocks to reap the benefits when the market rips higher. — CNBC Investing Club's Zev Fima and Jeff Marks contributed to this article. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long WMT, MRVL, PG, STZ and JNJ. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. A supermarket in Washington, D.C., on May 26, 2022. Nicholas Kamm | AFP | Getty Images