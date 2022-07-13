CNBC Investing Club

Inflation is still running hot — but June's CPI may not tell the whole story for investors

thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
A supermarket in Washington, D.C., on May 26, 2022.
Nicholas Kamm | AFP | Getty Images

More In Analysis

CNBC Investing ClubStrong dollar risk: Where all 33 companies in our portfolio generate their sales
Kevin Stankiewicz
CNBC Investing ClubNew research on our 4 semiconductor stocks shows what's working and what isn't
Zev Fima
CNBC Investing ClubHere’s our July rapid-fire update on all 33 stocks in Cramer’s Charitable Trust portfolio
Kevin Stankiewicz
Read More