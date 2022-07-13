Strong dollar risk: Where all 33 companies in our portfolio generate their sales

We discussed on Friday the strong dollar — what's driving its surge in 2022 and how companies are being hurt by it, as well as what it means for investors ahead of earnings season. We're building on that report Tuesday, zooming in on the geographic revenue breakdown of all 33 companies in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust , which is the portfolio we use for the Club. To do so, we're using a combination of sales data compiled by Bloomberg and information from companies' annual reports. In addition to Club holding Microsoft 's (MSFT) example in Friday's story, two more major companies this week pointed out currency headwinds. While PepsiCo (PEP) on Tuesday beat estimates on its top-and-bottom lines, the beverage and snacks giant reported a 3% revenue hit and a 2% earnings-per-share hit related to foreign exchange fluctuations . On Monday's edition of "Mad Money," ServiceNow (NOW) CEO Bill McDermott mentioned the two-decade highs on the dollar and other "macro cross winds" such as Russia's war with Ukraine and inflation. Even though enterprise businesses are "very strong," McDermott said, "of course you're going to see the headwind of the dollar right now against well-known technology brands." He added, "No one is going to outrun the currency right now." Those comments, combined with McDermott's suggestion that the "cross winds" are likely causing companies to "re-prioritize what really matters," slammed ServiceNow shares Tuesday, with the stock closing down 12.7%. The point is, foreign exchange continues to be an important risk right now for investors to monitor and understand. With that in mind, let's take a look at the domestic versus international sales of Trust companies to get an idea of which ones have the most potential to face currency headwinds. One thing to keep in mind is companies report geographic sales slightly different depending on the nature of their operations. Those "reportable segments," as they're usually called, can be found in a company's Form 10-K filing, or annual report. There will be variability among companies, with some offering a more granular look than others. The percentages are based on fiscal 2021 sales, unless otherwise noted. Revenue breakdown 1. Apple (AAPL) Americas: 41.9% Europe: 24.4% Greater China: 18.7% Japan: 7.8% Rest of Asia Pacific: 7.2% For Apple, its "Americas" segment includes sales from both North and South America. 2. Abbvie (ABBV) United States: 77.4% International: 22.6% 3. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) United States: 28.3% Foreign: 71.7% 4. Amazon (AMZN) United States: 66.8% Germany: 7.9% United Kingdom: 6.8% Japan: 4.9% Rest of World: 13.5% These totals include revenue derived from Amazon's e-commerce operations, as well as its cloud computing division, Amazon Web Services. For AWS purposes, net sales are attributed to the country of the selling entity. 5. Bausch Health (BHC) United States: 57.9% International: 42.1% These percentages were for 2021, before Bausch Health completed an initial public offering of its eyecare unit Bausch + Lomb Corp (BLCO). 6. Costco (COST) United States: 72.2% International: 27.8% 7. Salesforce (CRM) Americas: 67.9% Europe: 22.7% Asia Pacific: 9.4% Salesforce's geographic percentages are calculated from the enterprise software firm's fiscal 2022 sales, which ended Jan. 31, 2022. Geographic sales are based on where the Salesforce contracting entity is located, which could be different than the customer's region. 8. Cisco Systems (CSCO) Americas: 58.5% EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa): 26% APJC (Asia Pacific, Japan, and China): 15.5% 9. Coterra Energy (CTRA) United States: 100% 10. Chevron Corp. (CVX) United States: 46.8% International: 53.2% 11. Danaher (DHR) United States: 38.3% International: 61.7% 12. Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Americas: 80.3% Europe: 9.9% Asia Pacific: 9.7% While these are Disney's geographic revenue percentages for its fiscal 2021 ended Oct. 2, we want to highlight that for the company's ongoing fiscal 2022, operations in the Asia Pacific region, in particular, have been disrupted by Covid-related theme park closures and changes to movie release schedules. 13. Devon Energy (DVN) United States: 100% 14. Ford Motor (F) United States: 63.8% International: 36.2% 15. Alphabet (GOOGL) United States: 46% EMEA: 31% Asia Pacific: 18% Canada and Latin America: 5% Alphabet's geographic revenues are based on the addresses of its customers. 16. Halliburton (HAL) North America: 41.7% Middle East/Asia: 25.1% Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS): 17.8% Latin America: 15.4% 17. Honeywell (HON) United States: 60.1% Foreign: 39.9% 18. Humana (HUM) United States: 100% 19. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) United States: 50.3% Europe: 25.2% Asia-Pacific and Africa: 18.4% Western Hemisphere ex-U.S.: 6.1% 20. Eli Lilly (LLY) United States: 59.4% Europe: 16.9% Japan: 8.4% China: 5.9% Rest of world: 9.5% 21. Linde (LIN) Americas: 39.3% EMEA: 24.8% APAC: 19.9% Engineering: 9.3% Other business: 6.6% Linde's segments require more explanation than most. The first three percentages (Americas, EMEA and APAC) relate to revenue Linde generates from its industrial gas operations, which is managed on a geographic basis. Its engineering operations are managed on a worldwide basis, per the company's annual report — and as a result, revenue Linde generates from designing and manufacturing equipment used for air separation and other industrial gas purposes is included all together. "Other business" is defined in Linde's 2021 annual report in this way: "Other consists of corporate costs and a few smaller businesses which individually do not meet the quantitative thresholds for separate presentation." 22. Meta Platforms (META) United States and Canada: 43.7% Europe: 24.6% Asia-Pacific: 22.7% Rest of world: 9% 23. Marvell Technology (MRVL) United States: 10.8% Rest of world: 89.2% Marvell, which develops semiconductors and uses third-party companies to manufacture them, breaks down its revenue "based on destination of shipment," according to its latest annual report. "For example, a substantial majority of the shipments made to China relate to sales to non-China based customers that have factories or contract manufacturing operations located within China." The percentages listed above also are for Marvell's fiscal 2022, which ended Jan. 29. 24. Morgan Stanley (MS) Americas: 74.6% Europe, Middle East and Africa: 12.9% Asia Pacific: 12.5% 25. Microsoft (MSFT) United States: 49.9% International: 50.1% 26. Nvidia (NVDA) United States: 16.2% Foreign: 83.8% Nvidia's geographic revenue is recorded in a manner similar to Marvell. "Revenue by geographic region is allocated to individual countries based on the location to which the products are initially billed even if the revenue is attributable to end customers in a different location," according to Nvidia's annual report. The percentages listed above also are for Nvidia's fiscal 2022, which ended Jan. 30. 27. Procter & Gamble (PG) United States: 44.3% International: 55.7% 28. Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) United States: 100% 29. Qualcomm (QCOM) United States: 4.2% International: 95.8% Similar to our other semiconductor names, Qualcomm's geographic revenue is not assigned to the end market where a product containing one of Qualcomm's chips is sold to consumers. The company explains it well in its annual report: "For example, China revenues could include revenues related to shipments of integrated circuits for a company that is headquartered in South Korea but that manufactures devices in China, which devices are then sold to consumers in Europe and/or the United States." 30. Constellation Brands (STZ) United States: 97.5% Non-U.S. (primarily Canada): 2.5% While nearly all of Constellation's sales occur in the U.S., the company has a major manufacturing presence in Mexico and has peso-denominated costs. Constellation uses hedging strategies to minimize currency risk. In general the weaker the peso, the better for STZ. However, the peso hasn't moved much against the dollar so far this year. 31. Wells Fargo (WFC) United States: 100% 32. Walmart (WMT) U.S. operations: 82.1% Non-U.S. operations: 17.9% These geographic percentages are for Walmart's fiscal 2022 and were calculated from the company's annual report. 33. Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Macau Operation: 40.1% Las Vegas Operation: 40% Wynn Boston Harbor: 18.4% Corporate and Other: 1.6% Wynn's operations in the Chinese special administrative region of Macau, where the company has two resorts, have been significantly impacted by China's zero-Covid policy in both fiscal 2021 and this ongoing fiscal year. For context, in 2019, Macau contributed accounted for nearly 70% of Wynn's revenue. Bottom line We don't make long-term investment decisions based on currency fluctuations. However, with the U.S. dollar index at its highest level in 20 years, it is important to understand the geographic revenue exposure of your portfolio companies. The dollar actually reached parity with the euro on Tuesday. In the near term, at least, the strong dollar could hurt quarterly results from companies with lots of international exposure such as P & G, Microsoft and our chipmakers. While at the same time, we have a handful of companies — Devon Energy, Pioneer and Humana — with zero overseas sales and all of their revenue coming from the U.S.

1, 5, 10, 20, 50 & 100 American dollar bills seen on display. Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images