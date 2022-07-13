CNBC Pro

These stocks could suffer as inflation spikes and consumers tighten their purse strings, Wolfe Research says

thumbnail
Carmen Reinicke@csreinicke
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProHot inflation leads some banks to speculate on a monster 1% rate hike this month
Yun Lian hour ago
watch now
VIDEO33:50
CNBC ProCNBC PRO Talks: Morningstar’s chief U.S. strategist on stocks to beat the volatility
CNBC ProWall Street bets on analysts cutting earnings estimates as the economy shows signs of slowing
Bob Pisani3 hours ago
Read More