10. Georgia

CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Visionsofamerica/joe Sohm | Photodisc | Getty Images
Georgia Score and Ranking
|CATEGORY
|2022 SCORE
|2022 RANK
|2021 RANK
|2022 GRADE
|WORKFORCE
|297
|3
|8
|A+
|INFRASTRUCTURE
|233
|11
|6
|B+
|COST OF DOING BUSINESS
|136
|38
|29
|C-
|ECONOMY
|253
|7
|6
|A-
|LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION
|111
|39
|45
|F
|TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
|162
|12
|22
|B+
|BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS
|88
|32
|22
|D+
|EDUCATION
|108
|10
|24
|B+
|ACCESS TO CAPITAL
|30
|13
|10
|C+
|COST OF LIVING
|47
|4
|8
|A-
|OVERALL
|1465
|10
|6
Economic Profile
Governor: Brian Kemp, Republican
Population: 10,799,566
GDP growth (Q1 2022): -0.6%
Unemployment rate (May 2022): 3%
Top corporate tax rate: 5.75%
Top individual income tax rate: 5.75%
Gasoline tax: 37.55 cents/gallon
Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence