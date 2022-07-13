CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

10. Georgia

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
WATCH LIVE
Visionsofamerica/joe Sohm | Photodisc | Getty Images

Georgia Score and Ranking

CATEGORY  2022 SCORE  2022 RANK 2021 RANK  2022 GRADE 
WORKFORCE29738A+
INFRASTRUCTURE233116B+
COST OF DOING BUSINESS1363829C-
ECONOMY25376A-
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION1113945F
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION1621222B+
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS883222D+
EDUCATION1081024B+
ACCESS TO CAPITAL301310C+
COST OF LIVING4748A-
OVERALL1465106

Economic Profile

Governor: Brian Kemp, Republican

Population: 10,799,566

GDP growth (Q1 2022): -0.6%

Unemployment rate (May 2022): 3%

Top corporate tax rate: 5.75%

Top individual income tax rate: 5.75%

Gasoline tax: 37.55 cents/gallon

Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence