CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
46. Hawaii

CATEGORY  2022 SCORE  2022 RANK 2021 RANK  2022 GRADE 
WORKFORCE2291918C+
INFRASTRUCTURE1653939D
COST OF DOING BUSINESS415050F
ECONOMY1024849F
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION26232A-
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION894041D-
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS843536D
EDUCATION743831C-
ACCESS TO CAPITAL84941F
COST OF LIVING15050F
OVERALL10554649

Economic Profile

Governor: David Ige, Democrat

Population: 1,441,553

GDP growth (Q1 2022): -3.5%

Unemployment rate (May 2022): 4.2%

Top corporate tax rate: 6.4%

Top individual income tax rate: 11%

Gasoline tax: 51.69 cents/gallon

Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, positive/AA+, stable

