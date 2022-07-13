36. South Carolina

CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Andreykrav | Istock | Getty Images
South Carolina Score and Profile
|CATEGORY
|2022 SCORE
|2022 RANK
|2021 RANK
|2021 GRADE
|WORKFORCE
|212
|29
|16
|C
|INFRASTRUCTURE
|193
|27
|36
|C-
|COST OF DOING BUSINESS
|187
|28
|31
|B
|ECONOMY
|207
|13
|21
|B-
|LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION
|83
|47
|39
|F
|TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
|115
|31
|36
|C-
|BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS
|101
|23
|27
|C-
|EDUCATION
|85
|29
|36
|C+
|ACCESS TO CAPITAL
|16
|41
|30
|D-
|COST OF LIVING
|33
|18
|22
|C+
|OVERALL
|1232
|36
|39
Economic Profile
Governor: Henry McMaster, Republican
Population: 5,190,705
GDP growth (Q1 2022): -1.1%
Unemployment rate (May 2022): 3.3%
Top corporate tax rate: 5%
Top individual income tax rate: 7%
Gasoline tax: 26.75 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AA+, stable
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence