33. Alabama

CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Kellyvandellen | Istock | Getty Images
Alabama Score and Ranking
|CATEGORY
|2022 SCORE
|2022 RANK
|2021 RANK
|2022 GRADE
|WORKFORCE
|252
|13
|35
|B
|INFRASTRUCTURE
|166
|38
|32
|D
|COST OF DOING BUSINESS
|195
|24
|22
|B+
|ECONOMY
|161
|27
|29
|C-
|LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION
|116
|38
|44
|D-
|TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
|137
|21
|33
|C+
|BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS
|100
|25
|19
|C-
|EDUCATION
|77
|34
|34
|C-
|ACCESS TO CAPITAL
|22
|34
|25
|D+
|COST OF LIVING
|48
|3
|6
|A
|OVERALL
|1274
|33
|31
Economic Profile
Governor: Kay Ivey, Republican
Population: 5,039,877
GDP growth (Q1 2022): -1.8%
Unemployment rate (May 2022): 2.7%
Top corporate tax rate: 6.5%
Top individual income tax rate: 5%
Gasoline tax: 31.31 cents/gallon
Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence