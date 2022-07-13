CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

33. Alabama

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
WATCH LIVE
Kellyvandellen | Istock | Getty Images

Alabama Score and Ranking

CATEGORY  2022 SCORE  2022 RANK 2021 RANK  2022 GRADE 
WORKFORCE2521335B
INFRASTRUCTURE1663832D
COST OF DOING BUSINESS1952422B+
ECONOMY1612729C-
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION1163844D-
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION1372133C+
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS1002519C-
EDUCATION773434C-
ACCESS TO CAPITAL223425D+
COST OF LIVING4836A
OVERALL12743331

Economic Profile

Governor: Kay Ivey, Republican

Population: 5,039,877

GDP growth (Q1 2022): -1.8%

Unemployment rate (May 2022): 2.7%

Top corporate tax rate: 6.5%

Top individual income tax rate: 5%

Gasoline tax: 31.31 cents/gallon

Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence