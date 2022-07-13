CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

41. Arkansas

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
WATCH LIVE
Wellesenterprises | Istock Editorial | Getty Images

Arkansas Score and Ranking

CATEGORY  2022 SCORE  2022 RANK 2021 RANK  2022 GRADE 
WORKFORCE1963842D+
INFRASTRUCTURE1853043C-
COST OF DOING BUSINESS215134A
ECONOMY1702424C-
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION1243743D
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION894042D-
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS932934D+
EDUCATION753743C-
ACCESS TO CAPITAL272037C
COST OF LIVING41104A+
OVERALL12154143

Economic Profile

Governor: Asa Hutchinson, Republican

Population: 3,025,891

GDP growth (Q1 2022): -0.9%

Unemployment rate (May 2022): 3.2%

Top corporate tax rate: 5.9%

Top individual income tax rate: 5.5%

Gasoline tax: 24.80 cents/gallon

Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence