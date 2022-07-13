41. Arkansas

CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Wellesenterprises | Istock Editorial | Getty Images
Arkansas Score and Ranking
|CATEGORY
|2022 SCORE
|2022 RANK
|2021 RANK
|2022 GRADE
|WORKFORCE
|196
|38
|42
|D+
|INFRASTRUCTURE
|185
|30
|43
|C-
|COST OF DOING BUSINESS
|215
|13
|4
|A
|ECONOMY
|170
|24
|24
|C-
|LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION
|124
|37
|43
|D
|TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
|89
|40
|42
|D-
|BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS
|93
|29
|34
|D+
|EDUCATION
|75
|37
|43
|C-
|ACCESS TO CAPITAL
|27
|20
|37
|C
|COST OF LIVING
|41
|10
|4
|A+
|OVERALL
|1215
|41
|43
Economic Profile
Governor: Asa Hutchinson, Republican
Population: 3,025,891
GDP growth (Q1 2022): -0.9%
Unemployment rate (May 2022): 3.2%
Top corporate tax rate: 5.9%
Top individual income tax rate: 5.5%
Gasoline tax: 24.80 cents/gallon
Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence