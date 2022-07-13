CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Pabradyphoto | Istock Editorial | Getty Images
Main Score and Ranking
|CATEGORY
|2022 SCORE
|2022 RANK
|2021 RANK
|2022 GRADE
|WORKFORCE
|177
|43
|49
|D
|INFRASTRUCTURE
|128
|49
|50
|F
|COST OF DOING BUSINESS
|130
|40
|40
|C-
|ECONOMY
|150
|32
|37
|D+
|LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION
|265
|2
|5
|A-
|TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
|86
|44
|42
|D-
|BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS
|117
|19
|21
|C+
|EDUCATION
|90
|23
|24
|C+
|ACCESS TO CAPITAL
|11
|47
|41
|F
|COST OF LIVING
|12
|39
|39
|D-
|OVERALL
|1166
|43
|48
Economic Profile
Governor: Janet T. Mills, Democrat
Population: 1,372,247
GDP growth (Q1 2022): -1.3%
Unemployment rate (May 2022): 3.2%
Top corporate tax rate: 8.93%
Top individual income tax rate: 7.15%
Gasoline tax: 30.01 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA, stable
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence