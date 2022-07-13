CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

43. Maine

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
WATCH LIVE
Pabradyphoto | Istock Editorial | Getty Images

Main Score and Ranking

CATEGORY  2022 SCORE  2022 RANK 2021 RANK  2022 GRADE 
WORKFORCE1774349D
INFRASTRUCTURE1284950F
COST OF DOING BUSINESS1304040C-
ECONOMY1503237D+
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION26525A-
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION864442D-
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS1171921C+
EDUCATION902324C+
ACCESS TO CAPITAL114741F
COST OF LIVING123939D-
OVERALL11664348

Economic Profile

Governor: Janet T. Mills, Democrat

Population: 1,372,247

GDP growth (Q1 2022): -1.3%

Unemployment rate (May 2022): 3.2%

Top corporate tax rate: 8.93%

Top individual income tax rate: 7.15%

Gasoline tax: 30.01 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA, stable

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence