9. Minnesota

CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Joseph Sohm | Corbis | Getty Images
Minnesota Score and Ranking
|CATEGORY
|2022 SCORE
|2022 RANK
|2021 RANK
|2022 GRADE
|WORKFORCE
|226
|21
|29
|C+
|INFRASTRUCTURE
|244
|4
|12
|A-
|COST OF DOING BUSINESS
|125
|41
|42
|C-
|ECONOMY
|200
|16
|18
|C+
|LIFE & HEALTH
|245
|5
|4
|B+
|TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
|179
|6
|4
|A-
|BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS
|88
|32
|28
|D+
|EDUCATION
|104
|15
|5
|B+
|ACCESS TO CAPITAL
|30
|13
|14
|C+
|COST OF LIVING
|25
|26
|30
|C-
|OVERALL
|1466
|9
|7
Economic Profile
Governor: Tim Walz, Democrat
Population: 5,707,390
GDP growth (Q1 2022): -2.0%
Unemployment rate (May 2022): 2%
Top corporate tax rate: 9.8%
Top individual income tax rate: 9.85%
Gasoline tax: 30.60 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, positive/AAA, stable
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence