CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

9. Minnesota

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
WATCH LIVE
Joseph Sohm | Corbis | Getty Images

Minnesota Score and Ranking

CATEGORY  2022 SCORE  2022 RANK 2021 RANK  2022 GRADE 
WORKFORCE2262129C+
INFRASTRUCTURE244412A-
COST OF DOING BUSINESS1254142C-
ECONOMY2001618C+
LIFE & HEALTH24554B+
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION17964A-
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS883228D+
EDUCATION104155B+
ACCESS TO CAPITAL301314C+
COST OF LIVING252630C-
OVERALL146697

Economic Profile

Governor: Tim Walz, Democrat

Population: 5,707,390

GDP growth (Q1 2022): -2.0%

Unemployment rate (May 2022): 2%

Top corporate tax rate: 9.8%

Top individual income tax rate: 9.85%

Gasoline tax: 30.60 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, positive/AAA, stable

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence