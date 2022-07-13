CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

50. Mississippi

CNBC.com
Mississippi Score and Ranking

Mississippi Score and Ranking

CATEGORY  2022 SCORE  2022 RANK 2021 RANK  2022 GRADE 
WORKFORCE1694741D-
INFRASTRUCTURE1414638F
COST OF DOING BUSINESS210177B+
ECONOMY864942F
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION1483337D+
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION684848F
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS515043F
EDUCATION594643D-
ACCESS TO CAPITAL164132D-
COST OF LIVING5011A+
OVERALL9985045

Economic Profile

Governor: Tate Reeves, Republican

Population: 2,949,965

GDP growth (Q1 2022): -1.3%

Unemployment rate (May 2022): 4%

Top corporate tax rate: 5%

Top individual income tax rate: 5%

Gasoline tax: 18.79 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA, stable

The Mississippi state flag (bottom) waves in front of the city skyline in Jackson, Mississippi on June 28, 2020.
Mississippi is cheap, but a weak workforce makes it America's worst state for business