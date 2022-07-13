50. Mississippi

CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Meinzahn | Istock | Getty Images
Mississippi Score and Ranking
|CATEGORY
|2022 SCORE
|2022 RANK
|2021 RANK
|2022 GRADE
|WORKFORCE
|169
|47
|41
|D-
|INFRASTRUCTURE
|141
|46
|38
|F
|COST OF DOING BUSINESS
|210
|17
|7
|B+
|ECONOMY
|86
|49
|42
|F
|LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION
|148
|33
|37
|D+
|TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
|68
|48
|48
|F
|BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS
|51
|50
|43
|F
|EDUCATION
|59
|46
|43
|D-
|ACCESS TO CAPITAL
|16
|41
|32
|D-
|COST OF LIVING
|50
|1
|1
|A+
|OVERALL
|998
|50
|45
Economic Profile
Governor: Tate Reeves, Republican
Population: 2,949,965
GDP growth (Q1 2022): -1.3%
Unemployment rate (May 2022): 4%
Top corporate tax rate: 5%
Top individual income tax rate: 5%
Gasoline tax: 18.79 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA, stable
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence