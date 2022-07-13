CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

25. Missouri

Missouri Score and Ranking

CATEGORY  2022 SCORE  2022 RANK 2021 RANK  2022 GRADE 
WORKFORCE1544945F
INFRASTRUCTURE2341025B+
COST OF DOING BUSINESS25515A+
ECONOMY1891710C+
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION894647F
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION1401924C+
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS823623D
EDUCATION872722C+
ACCESS TO CAPITAL242922C-
COST OF LIVING4565A
OVERALL12992525

Economic Profile

Governor: Mike Parson, Republican

Population: 6,168,187

GDP growth (Q1 2022): -1.9%

Unemployment rate (May 2022): 3.1%

Top corporate tax rate: 4%

Top individual income tax rate: 5.4%

Gasoline tax: 19.92 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

