25. Missouri

CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Davel5957 | E+ | Getty Images
Missouri Score and Ranking
|CATEGORY
|2022 SCORE
|2022 RANK
|2021 RANK
|2022 GRADE
|WORKFORCE
|154
|49
|45
|F
|INFRASTRUCTURE
|234
|10
|25
|B+
|COST OF DOING BUSINESS
|255
|1
|5
|A+
|ECONOMY
|189
|17
|10
|C+
|LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION
|89
|46
|47
|F
|TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
|140
|19
|24
|C+
|BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS
|82
|36
|23
|D
|EDUCATION
|87
|27
|22
|C+
|ACCESS TO CAPITAL
|24
|29
|22
|C-
|COST OF LIVING
|45
|6
|5
|A
|OVERALL
|1299
|25
|25
Economic Profile
Governor: Mike Parson, Republican
Population: 6,168,187
GDP growth (Q1 2022): -1.9%
Unemployment rate (May 2022): 3.1%
Top corporate tax rate: 4%
Top individual income tax rate: 5.4%
Gasoline tax: 19.92 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence