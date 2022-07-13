CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

7. Nebraska

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
Marekuliasz | Istock Editorial | Getty Images

Nebraska Score and Ranking

CATEGORY  2022 SCORE  2022 RANK 2021 RANK  2022 GRADE 
WORKFORCE2083240C
INFRASTRUCTURE2002233C+
COST OF DOING BUSINESS2121624A
ECONOMY207137B-
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION23479B
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION1342437C+
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS133126B
EDUCATION892411C+
ACCESS TO CAPITAL233239D+
COST OF LIVING321916B
OVERALL1472713

Economic Profile

Governor: Pete Ricketts, Republican

Population: 1,963,692

GDP growth (Q1 2022): -2.4%

Unemployment rate (May 2022): 1.9%

Top corporate tax rate: 7.5%

Top individual income tax rate: 6.84%

Gasoline tax: 25.70 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AAA, stable

