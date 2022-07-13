CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

42. New Jersey

New Jersey Score and Ranking

CATEGORY  2022 SCORE  2022 RANK 2021 RANK  2022 GRADE 
WORKFORCE2232311C+
INFRASTRUCTURE1763416D+
COST OF DOING BUSINESS1094344D+
ECONOMY815039F
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION232810B
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION1312720C+
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS594742F
EDUCATION12733A+
ACCESS TO CAPITAL301312C+
COST OF LIVING114041F
OVERALL11794226

Economic Profile

Governor: Phil Murphy, Democrat

Population: 9,267,130

GDP growth (Q1 2022): -2.2%

Unemployment rate (May 2022): 3.9%

Top corporate tax rate: 11.5%

Top individual income tax rate: 10.75%

Gasoline tax: 50.70 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): A2, stable/A-, stable

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence