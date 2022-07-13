22. South Dakota

CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Ingo Dörenberg | Istock Editorial | Getty Images
South Dakota Score and Ranking
|CATEGORY
|2022 SCORE
|2022 RANK
|2021 RANK
|2022 GRADE
|WORKFORCE
|177
|43
|47
|D
|INFRASTRUCTURE
|171
|36
|48
|D
|COST OF DOING BUSINESS
|223
|11
|12
|A
|ECONOMY
|208
|12
|17
|B-
|LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION
|163
|27
|15
|C-
|TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
|95
|36
|46
|D
|BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS
|140
|8
|1
|B+
|EDUCATION
|73
|39
|18
|D+
|ACCESS TO CAPITAL
|36
|10
|34
|B
|COST OF LIVING
|22
|29
|28
|C
|OVERALL
|1308
|22
|29
Economic Profile
Governor: Kristi L. Noem, Republican
Population: 895,376
GDP growth (Q1 2022): -3.5%
Unemployment rate (May 2022): 2.3%
Top corporate tax rate: None
Top individual income tax rate: None
Gasoline tax: 30 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable
