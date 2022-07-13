6. Tennessee

CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Tennessee Score and Ranking
|CATEGORY
|2022 SCORE
|2022 RANK
|2021 RANK
|2021 GRADE
|WORKFORCE
|241
|15
|25
|B-
|INFRASTRUCTURE
|236
|8
|4
|B+
|COST OF DOING BUSINESS
|231
|8
|8
|A
|ECONOMY
|281
|2
|2
|A+
|LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION
|108
|42
|46
|F
|TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
|130
|28
|32
|C
|BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS
|101
|23
|20
|C-
|EDUCATION
|106
|11
|23
|B+
|ACCESS TO CAPITAL
|26
|22
|14
|C-
|COST OF LIVING
|46
|5
|8
|A-
|OVERALL
|1506
|6
|5
Economic Profile
Governor: Bill Lee, Republican
Population: 6,975,218
GDP growth (Q1 2022): -1.2%
Unemployment rate (May 2022): 3.3%
Top corporate tax rate: 6.5%
Top individual income tax rate: None
Gasoline tax: 27.40 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable
