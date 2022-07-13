CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Miroslav_1 | Istock | Getty Images
Texas Score and Ranking
|CATEGORY
|2022 SCORE
|2022 RANK
|2021 RANK
|2022 GRADE
|WORKFORCE
|299
|2
|1
|A+
|INFRASTRUCTURE
|219
|14
|13
|B-
|COST OF DOING BUSINESS
|220
|12
|10
|A
|ECONOMY
|247
|8
|5
|A-
|LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION
|72
|49
|49
|F
|TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
|193
|4
|12
|A+
|BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS
|86
|34
|32
|D
|EDUCATION
|93
|21
|33
|B-
|ACCESS TO CAPITAL
|44
|3
|3
|A
|COST OF LIVING
|37
|14
|13
|B+
|OVERALL
|1510
|5
|4
Economic Profile
Governor: Greg Abbott, Republican
Population: 29,527,941
GDP growth (Q1 2022): -2.3%
Unemployment rate (May 2022): 4.2%
Top corporate tax rate: None (levies a gross receipts tax)
Top individual income tax rate: None
Gasoline tax: 20 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence