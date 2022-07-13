CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

5. Texas

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
WATCH LIVE
Miroslav_1 | Istock | Getty Images

Texas Score and Ranking

CATEGORY  2022 SCORE  2022 RANK 2021 RANK  2022 GRADE 
WORKFORCE29921A+
INFRASTRUCTURE2191413B-
COST OF DOING BUSINESS2201210A
ECONOMY24785A-
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION724949F
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION193412A+
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS863432D
EDUCATION932133B-
ACCESS TO CAPITAL4433A
COST OF LIVING371413B+
OVERALL151054

Economic Profile

Governor: Greg Abbott, Republican

Population: 29,527,941

GDP growth (Q1 2022): -2.3%

Unemployment rate (May 2022): 4.2%

Top corporate tax rate: None (levies a gross receipts tax)

Top individual income tax rate: None

Gasoline tax: 20 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence