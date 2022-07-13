CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

3. Virginia

Virginia Score and Ranking

CATEGORY  2022 SCORE  2022 RANK 2021 RANK  2022 GRADE 
WORKFORCE255113B+
INFRASTRUCTURE235924B+
COST OF DOING BUSINESS1932526B+
ECONOMY1842013C+
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION2041311C+
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION1461716B-
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS145611A-
EDUCATION12922A+
ACCESS TO CAPITAL4169A-
COST OF LIVING213032D+
TOTAL155331

Economic Profile

Governor: Glenn Youngkin, Republican

Population: 8,642,274

GDP growth (Q1 2022): -1.7%

Unemployment rate (May 2022): 3.0%

Top corporate tax rate: 6%

Top individual income tax rate: 5.75%

Gasoline tax: 34.40 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence