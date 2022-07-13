3. Virginia

CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Virginia Score and Ranking
|CATEGORY
|2022 SCORE
|2022 RANK
|2021 RANK
|2022 GRADE
|WORKFORCE
|255
|11
|3
|B+
|INFRASTRUCTURE
|235
|9
|24
|B+
|COST OF DOING BUSINESS
|193
|25
|26
|B+
|ECONOMY
|184
|20
|13
|C+
|LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION
|204
|13
|11
|C+
|TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
|146
|17
|16
|B-
|BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS
|145
|6
|11
|A-
|EDUCATION
|129
|2
|2
|A+
|ACCESS TO CAPITAL
|41
|6
|9
|A-
|COST OF LIVING
|21
|30
|32
|D+
|TOTAL
|1553
|3
|1
Economic Profile
Governor: Glenn Youngkin, Republican
Population: 8,642,274
GDP growth (Q1 2022): -1.7%
Unemployment rate (May 2022): 3.0%
Top corporate tax rate: 6%
Top individual income tax rate: 5.75%
Gasoline tax: 34.40 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable
