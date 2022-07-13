32. Wyoming

CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Dszc | Istock Unreleased | Getty Images
Wyoming Score and Ranking
|CATEGORY
|2022 SCORE
|2022 RANK
|2021 RANK
|2021 GRADE
|WORKFORCE
|230
|18
|34
|C+
|INFRASTRUCTURE
|172
|35
|29
|D+
|COST OF DOING BUSINESS
|198
|23
|25
|B+
|ECONOMY
|126
|40
|43
|D-
|LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION
|175
|20
|22
|C-
|TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
|89
|40
|40
|D-
|BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS
|157
|2
|4
|A+
|EDUCATION
|85
|29
|15
|C+
|ACCESS TO CAPITAL
|12
|45
|49
|F
|COST OF LIVING
|31
|20
|20
|B-
|OVERALL
|1275
|32
|36
Economic Profile
Governor: Mark Gordon, Republican
Population: 578,803
GDP growth (Q1 2022): -9.7%
Unemployment rate (May 2022): 3.2%
Top corporate tax rate: None
Top individual income tax rate: None
Gasoline tax: 24 cents/gallon
Bond rating (S&P): AA, stable
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence