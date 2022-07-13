CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

32. Wyoming

Wyoming Score and Ranking

CATEGORY  2022 SCORE  2022 RANK 2021 RANK  2021 GRADE 
WORKFORCE2301834C+
INFRASTRUCTURE1723529D+
COST OF DOING BUSINESS1982325B+
ECONOMY1264043D-
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION1752022C-
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION894040D-
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS15724A+
EDUCATION852915C+
ACCESS TO CAPITAL124549F
COST OF LIVING312020B-
OVERALL12753236

Economic Profile

Governor: Mark Gordon, Republican

Population: 578,803

GDP growth (Q1 2022): -9.7%

Unemployment rate (May 2022): 3.2%

Top corporate tax rate: None

Top individual income tax rate: None

Gasoline tax: 24 cents/gallon

Bond rating (S&P): AA, stable

