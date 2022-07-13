What Cramer is watching Wednesday — inflation soars, stocks tumble, yields and dollar pop

People walk past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Wall Street on July 12, 2022 in New York City.
What I am looking at July 13, 2022
June consumer inflation jumps 9.1% year over year, stronger than estimates, fastest pace since December 1981. Core, ex-food and energy, also advances a greater-than-expected 5.9%.
- Stocks drop, bond yields rise, dollar pops. I think the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates 75 basis points at both its July and September meetings. That said, don't look at these numbers in a vacuum, because lots of commodity prices are coming down.
- The dollar is still screaming versus euro, putting tech earnings under pressure. To help evaluate the foreign exchange risk, here's a geographic revenue breakdown of all 33 companies in the Investing Club portfolio.
- Ahead of the report, Bank of America says it sees mild recession. Mortgage Bankers Association: Home loan applications dropped 1.7% last week. Purchase demand fell 4% and refinances rose 2%.