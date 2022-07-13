What Cramer is watching Wednesday — inflation soars, stocks tumble, yields and dollar pop

What I am looking at July 13, 2022 June consumer inflation jumps 9.1% year over year, stronger than estimates, fastest pace since December 1981 . Core, ex-food and energy, also advances a greater-than-expected 5.9%. Stocks drop, bond yields rise, dollar pops. I think the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates 75 basis points at both its July and September meetings. That said, don't look at these numbers in a vacuum, because lots of commodity prices are coming down. The dollar is still screaming versus euro, putting tech earnings under pressure. To help evaluate the foreign exchange risk, here's a geographic revenue breakdown of all 33 companies in the Investing Club portfolio. Ahead of the report, Bank of America says it sees mild recession. Mortgage Bankers Association: Home loan applications dropped 1.7% last week. Purchase demand fell 4% and refinances rose 2%. Twitter (TWTR) gets the upper hand, suing Elon Musk to enforce his original deal to buy the social media company. Canaccord starts Musk's Tesla (TSLA) with a buy, calls it a "sustainable behemoth." Club holding Alphabet 's (GOOGL) Google tapping the brakes on hiring. Like Meta, which laid off custodial staff. Citi lowers Club holding Apple (AAPL) to $175 per share from $200, citing worsening consumer spending. These stocks may not bottom until price targets come down the way oil did; Barclays goes the other way, with a small PT increase to $167 from $166. Hasbro (HAS) downgraded to hold from buy (sector weight from overweight) at KeyBanc. Wall Street likes Mattel (MAT) much better. Very odd one: Deutsche Bank makes Cummins (CMI) a short-term buy idea and thinks that it could have good engine numbers. But it lowers its price target to $216 per share from $232. Gap (GPS) goes to hold from buy Deutsche Bank, which cut its price target to $9 per share from $12; cites low visibility around Old Navy brand. Piper Sandler cuts its price target on Palo Alto Networks (PANW) to $650 per share from $675. Kind of odd, doing so well: "game theory?" Same at Splunk (SPLK) to $120 from $130. Delta Air Lines (DAL) reports quarterly earnings per share of $1.44 versus $1.73 estimate. Strong bookings. Revenue also beat expectations. Bank of America cuts price target on PPG Industries (PPG) to $161 per share from $172, cites foreign exchange concerns. Club holding Linde (LIN) price target trimmed to $369 per share from $370 at BofA, sees slowing macro environment. Citi cuts its price target on Club holding Chevron (CVX) to $150 per share from $170. Will they raise the buyback? Will we sell some for the Trust? Unity Software (U) to merge with Ironsource (IS), an Israeli ad-tech firm. Shares of Ironsource soar 50% in the premarket. Ironsource was brought public in a Thoma Bravo SPAC now valued at $4.4 billion. Stitch Fix (SFIX) jumps nearly 8% in the premarket on Benchmark Capital's Bill Gurley buy of one million shares. The stock down 73% this year. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) downgraded to neutral from buy at Citi, with a price target cut to $28 per share from $48. Copper will struggle. Robinhood Markets (HOOD) price target cut to $8 per share from $9 at Deutsche Bank. Downward bias; negative revisions coming. Wells Fargo raises price target on Club holding Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to $195 per share from $190. Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) price target cut to $128 per share from $158 at Deutsche Bank, which sees challenging setup. BofA lowers price target on DuPont (DD) to $73 per share from $77, keeps buy rating. DuPont's PT cut at UBS to $87 from $96. Deutsche Bank goes to short-term sell on Rockwell Automation (ROK), cuts price target to $212 per share from $250. Morgan Stanley downgrades Credit Suisse (CS). Stock is cheap. Turnaround is a timing issue. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long GOOGL, AAPL, LIN, CVX and JNJ. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

People walk past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Wall Street on July 12, 2022 in New York City. Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images

What I am looking at July 13, 2022