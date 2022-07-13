Inflation is still soaring — but here's why it's less likely to hurt some retirees

Inflation has continued to rise, but some retirees won't feel the brunt of many soaring costs, experts say.

Annual inflation jumped by 9.1% in June, growing at the fastest pace since late 1981, the U.S. Department of Labor reported on Wednesday.

Higher prices have many worried, even those earning six figures. Some 65% of Americans making $100,000 or more are "very concerned" about inflation, according to a CNBC poll.

But spending changes throughout people's golden years may reduce the impact of some rising costs, according to J.P. Morgan's 2022 Guide to Retirement.

"It's getting below the headline," said Katherine Roy, chief retirement strategist at J.P. Morgan, explaining how the basket of goods retirees purchase may shift over time.