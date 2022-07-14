How to negotiate higher pay, from a 27-year-old on track to earn $1 million this year: Know 'your absolute wants and your absolute no's'

At 22, Lauren Simmons became the youngest full-time woman trader on Wall Street. Now 27, Simmons is an author, producer, TV host, podcast host and angel investor, and serves on the board of multiple finance companies. She's on track to earn around $1 million this year alone.

But Simmons previously found herself in a position familiar to many Americans: She wanted a raise. While working at the New York Stock Exchange in 2017, she earned just $12,000 a year.

"The minimum wage at the time in New York City was around $60,000," she tells CNBC Make It. To anyone else feeling underpaid, "I'm right there with you."

For Simmons, the most integral part of asking for a higher salary is knowing "your absolute wants, your absolute what you can compromise on and your absolute no's." This list can consist of anything, from more money to more vacation days, or even help paying off your student loans.

It's important to remember your salary alone isn't everything. "There are so many things that go into your salary package," Simmons says. "I want you to think outside the box of, 'I only want this dollar amount.'" You should always ask yourself, what are the other things I want?