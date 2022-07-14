CNBC Investing Club

5 of our stocks are in the headlines Thursday. Here's our reaction to the latest research

thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Customers wearing face masks leaving a Costco Wholesale store on July 16, 2020 in Pembroke Pines, Florida.
Johnny Louis | Getty Images

More In Analysis

CNBC Investing Club4 takeaways from the Investing Club's 'Morning Meeting'
Paulina Likos34 min ago
CNBC Investing Club3 of our stocks are in the news. Here’s the Club’s take on the headlines
Jeff Marks
CNBC Investing ClubInflation is still running hot — but June's CPI may not tell the whole story for investors
Kevin Stankiewicz
Read More