CNBC Pro

The chip sector looks gloomy. But JPMorgan says these stocks will be a bright spot even in a recession

thumbnail
Weizhen Tan@weizent
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Wednesday: Here’s how the pros are adjusting their portfolios as inflation soars
Christina Falso4 hours ago
CNBC ProRitholtz's Josh Brown says stocks are never down three years after a recession
Sarah Min3 hours ago
CNBC Pro‘Outright cheap': JPMorgan says there's a tactical buying opportunity in these global stocks
Weizhen Tan
Read More