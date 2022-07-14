Lawmaker urges Yellen, Treasury Department to remove 'red tape' for Series I bonds

As the cost of living soars, one federal lawmaker wants to remove any barriers to buying Series I bonds, an inflation-protected and nearly risk-free asset that currently pays 9.62% annual interest through October.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., on Thursday sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, voicing concerns about the difficulties of buying I bonds amid rising inflation and stock market volatility.

"During this inflation crisis, the Treasury Department must do more to ensure that red tape and outdated systems do not prevent Americans, particularly seniors, from accessing savings options that can protect their money from inflation and market swings," Spanberger wrote in a letter.

More from Personal Finance:

Here's where I bonds may work in your portfolio, advisors say

Nearly risk-free I bonds to deliver a record 9.62% interest for six months

What to know about buying Series I bonds via TreasuryDirect

I bonds have seen unprecedented demand since the annual rate spiked to 7.12% in November, with 1.85 million new savings bond accounts opening through June 24, according to a Treasury official.