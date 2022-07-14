Russian forces continue to assault Donetsk but risk losing momentum; deal to unblock Ukraine exports gets closer

Eastern Ukraine continues to see intense assaults from Russian forces, according to the Ukrainian military, but the British Defense Ministry has questioned whether Russia has made any significant advances in the last 72 hours.

Talks aimed at freeing up grain exports from Ukraine are set to continue next week following discussions on Wednesday in Istanbul. Russia and Ukraine are slated to meet again in Turkey next week in the hope that a deal can be finalized.

"We will try to reach a conclusion by carrying out this in coordination with the UN. In this sense, it was agreed that the Ukrainian and Russian delegations should meet again in Turkey next week," Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said in a statement.

President Zelenskky said Ukraine is doing its best to resume food supplies to the global market. For months, Russian warships have blocked Ukrainian ports on the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, preventing vital exports from leaving the country and contributing to a global food price crisis.