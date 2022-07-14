The 10 most common industries new grads get jobs in—some pay more than $60,000 a year

More than 4 million college students graduate every year, according to Educationdata.org. Those graduates completing their studies this year are likely flocking the job market, hoping to start building their lives and careers.

When it comes to where they go directly after school, their paths vary. Some start working in a field of their choice, like advertising or finance, immediately. Others get a job in an industry they're less interested in as they build their portfolios and experience in the one they want, like entertainment.

With so many jobs available ― 11.3 million on the last business day of May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics ― "it's an interesting time, I think, for graduates to be able to really make some informed decisions about what they want to do," says Kristin Kelley, chief marketing officer at CareerBuilder.

Job site ZipRecruiter looked at some of the industries with the highest share of first-time recent hires for their report The Job Market Outlook for Grads. Here are their top 10 industries, including the share of first-time hires and the average annual salary for a position in the field according to Payscale.