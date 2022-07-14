What Cramer is watching Thursday — big banks miss, market drops, inflation still hot

What I am looking at July 14, 2022 Another market decline based on the same thing? Seems reasonable. There will be an increase in food prices until the consumer trades down and that has not yet happened. Brent crude lowest since March, coming back to where it was before the Russia's war against Ukraine started as Moscow floods world with oil. Bank of America's new S & P 500 price target of 3,600 is the lowest on Wall Street. That's a 5% decline from Wednesday's close. Down about 21% now. Recession usually off 31%. We seem to be trading totally on the 2-year/10-year Treasury yield inversion, a signal of a recession ahead, and not on earnings … until today? June producer price index, which measures wholesale inflation, rose 11.3% on a year over year basis. But that's not quiet as high as the March increase. Confirms hot inflation seen in consumer price index. But CPI was highest year-over-year rise since November 1981. On Wednesday, we looked at why consumer prices spiked so much when commodities have been rolling over. JPMorgan (JPM) big quarterly managed revenue miss: $31.63 billion versus $31.95 billion estimate. Earnings per share also missed: $2.76 versus $2.88. The bank suspend buybacks. Club holding Morgan Stanley (MS) also missed on quarterly EPS and revenue: $1.39 vs. $1.53 expected and $13.13 billion vs. $13.48 billion expected, respectively. Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) good number but then cutbacks which is excellent for Micron Technology (MU). Does this really mean nothing today? Deutsche Bank upgrades Costco (COST), a Club holding. We had CEO Craig Jelinek on CNBC earlier in the week , and it's not clear why you would wait to recommend them now. Costco has the best model in retail potential for membership fee increase at some point. Jelinek told us just not now. Barclays goes to buy from hold (overweight from equal weight) on oil and natural gas drilling solutions company Helmerich & Payne (HP). Morgan Stanley cuts price target. The analysts who cover oil are simply making their cases every day on how oil acts. Goes up they recommend goes down they slash. Utterly worthless Coinbase (COIN) crypto winter: price target cut to $42 per share from $45 at Mizuho. No longer one of the big ones. Logitech (LOGI) price target lowered to $80 per share from $95 at Citi, which cites slowing in video gaming. Barclays cuts price targets on homebuilders Pultegroup (PHM) and D.R. Horton (DHI). Goldman downgrades outdoor living products maker Azek Company (AZEK) to a buy rating from a conviction buy. Artificial wood doing well but understand that there could be double orderings. Rival Trex (TREX) price target lowered to $63 per share from $68 at Barclays. Barclays cuts Club holding Disney (DIS) price target to $120 per share from $130. Once again unrealistic PT as the stock breaks down. Disney shares closed Wednesday at nearly $93. BMO Capital cuts Netflix (NFLX) price target to $365 per share from $405, keeps rating as outperform. Again, the PT is way too high. NFLX closed Wednesday at $176. The stock would have to double. Bank of America cut price target on Roblox (RBLX) to $40 per share from $45, keeps a buy but cautious. PT too high, but at least still closer to Wednesday's close of $37. Citi cuts Club holding Alphabet (GOOGL) price target to $2,900 per share from $3175. But also Club holding Amazon (AMZN), Uber (UBER), Airbnb (ABNB). It simply doesn't matter. All PTs for tech are just too darned high, and until they are all cut very hard we won't see a bottom. Club holding Nvidia (NVDA) price target cut to $150 per share from $165, cites persistent excess inventories. A rare bright spot: Club holding Humana (HUM) price target goes to $550 per share from $490 at Truist. But stock kept a hold. Diversified managed care remains strong. Cisco Systems (CSCO), also a Club holding, goes to hold from buy (neutral from overweight) at JPMorgan, which also cuts its estimates on enterprise slowing. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long MS, COST, DIS, GOOGL, AMZN, NVDA, HUM and CSCO . See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on July 13, 2022 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

What I am looking at July 14, 2022