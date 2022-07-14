What Cramer is watching Thursday — big banks miss, market drops, inflation still hot

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on July 13, 2022 in New York City.
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images
What I am looking at July 14, 2022
Another market decline based on the same thing? Seems reasonable. There will be an increase in food prices until the consumer trades down and that has not yet happened. Brent crude lowest since March, coming back to where it was before the Russia's war against Ukraine started as Moscow floods world with oil.
- Bank of America's new S&P 500 price target of 3,600 is the lowest on Wall Street. That's a 5% decline from Wednesday's close. Down about 21% now. Recession usually off 31%. We seem to be trading totally on the 2-year/10-year Treasury yield inversion, a signal of a recession ahead, and not on earnings … until today?
- June producer price index, which measures wholesale inflation, rose 11.3% on a year over year basis. But that's not quiet as high as the March increase. Confirms hot inflation seen in consumer price index. But CPI was highest year-over-year rise since November 1981. On Wednesday, we looked at why consumer prices spiked so much when commodities have been rolling over.
- JPMorgan (JPM) big quarterly managed revenue miss: $31.63 billion versus $31.95 billion estimate. Earnings per share also missed: $2.76 versus $2.88. The bank suspend buybacks. Club holding Morgan Stanley (MS) also missed on quarterly EPS and revenue: $1.39 vs. $1.53 expected and $13.13 billion vs. $13.48 billion expected, respectively.