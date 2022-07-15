5 takeaways from the Investing Club's ‘Morning Meeting’ on Friday

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Friday's key moments. Markets now see 75-basis-point Fed hike Earnings: Wells Fargo Revisiting Morgan Stanley Analyst calls: QCOM, AMZN On deck next week 1. Markets now see 75-basis-point Fed hike Two days after the hottest consumer inflation increase in nearly 41 years, June retail sales rose a greater-than-expected 1%, showing consumers are still willing to spend despite rising prices. Wall Street surged on Friday's data, looking to put a big dent in what's been tracking as another losing week for stocks. Federal Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller said Thursday he supports another 75-basis-point interest rate hike at the next Federal Open Market Committee meeting on July 26-27. At the same time, Waller said he'll be keeping an open mind on a more aggressive hike as the central bank tries to tackle inflation. After the retail sales numbers and the Waller comments, markets, according to the CME FedWatch tool, now see a more than 70% chance of a 75-basis-point rate hike in July, a stark change from earlier this week when markets were giving a 100-basis-point increase at 70% odds. Jim Cramer and the Club have been calling for a 100-basis-point hike. 2. Earnings: Wells Fargo Club holding Wells Fargo (WFC) released mixed second-quarter earnings on Friday. Revenue came in at $17.03 billion versus the expected $17.53 billion, but earnings-per-share of 82 cents beat estimates. But that doesn't tell the full story: We noticed some positive comments from Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf on the bank's net interest income outlook. "Looking ahead, our results should continue to benefit from the rising interest rate environment with growth in net interest income expected to more than offset any further near-term pressure on noninterest income." Management also reiterated its full-year expense outlook of approximately $51.5 billion. The bank also maintained their strong capital position and capacity for buybacks. The bank expects to increase its dividend to 30 cents per share from 25 cents, if approved by the board in its July regulatory meeting. Shares of Wells Fargo were up more than 6%. 3. Revisiting Morgan Stanley What sets Club holding Morgan Stanley (MS) apart is its big share repurchase program. This is important because the bank is above their stress capital buffer. Banks have minimal capital requirements that impact the amount they can return to shareholders. Morgan Stanley is in great shape on that front. Morgan Stanley can buy stock during a time when shares are down 20% for the year. If you took out the $200 million litigation charge, we think the quarter would have been solid. "We would look to add if we didn't have a huge position already," said Jeff Marks, the Club's director of portfolio analysis, in Friday's "Morning Meeting." 4. Analyst calls: QCOM, AMZN Edward Jones upgraded Qualcomm (QCOM) to buy from hold, saying the chipmaker is a great buying opportunity with shares down 22% for the year. We like this Club holding for its solid earnings growth, competitiveness in the industry and its cheap valuation. Qualcomm stock is up more than 4% on Friday. We sold some shares into that strength . Another big call was from Morgan Stanley, whose analyst commented on Club holding Amazon (AMZN). Prime Day revenues were up 19% year-over-year, way above expectations. Earlier this year, we sold some Amazon, and we're tempted to buy some back. We're keeping an eye on it. 5. On deck next week On Monday, Alphabet (GOOGL) complete its 20-for-1 stock split. While investors will see a change to the stock's price, it's important to keep in mind that stock splits don't create value. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) will be reporting earnings Tuesday. We like J & J because it's a defensive name, and people don't usually forego health spending even in tough times. Halliburton (HAL) will also report on Tuesday. Despite recent losses, we still like the oil services stock as a way to play the need for more energy production. Danaher (DHR) will be reporting before the bell on Thursday. We will be looking to see how much China's Covid lockdowns have impacted business. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long WFC, MS, QCOM, AMZN, GOOGL, JNJ, HAL and DHR. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. Trader on the floor of the NYSE, June 1, 2022. Source: NYSE