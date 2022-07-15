Asia-Pacific stocks trade mixed ahead of China GDP data

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific stocks were mixed Friday ahead of China data including GDP and retail sales numbers.

Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.6%, while the Topix index rose 0.35%.

Uniqlo-owner Fast Retailing posted a record quarterly profit after the close on Thursday, Reuters reported.

South Korea's Kospi gained 0.58% and the Kosdaq advanced 0.3%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.43%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was about flat.

China is set to report its GDP for the second quarter, along with other data such as industrial production and retail sales.

Growth is expected to grow 1% compared with the same period a year ago, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. That would be the weakest GDP print since the first quarter of 2020 when the Covid pandemic first hit.

Industrial production is expected to grow 4.1%, while retail sales looks to be flat, Reuters polls said.