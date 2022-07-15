Best trades on CNBC Friday: UnitedHealth delivers a strong quarter. The pros bet big on bank stocks

Market Movers rounds up the best trades from investors and analysts on CNBC throughout the day. As the week wraps up, UnitedHealth Group was the top gainer in the Dow Jones Industrial Average Friday, helping the blue-chip index and the S & P 500 snap five-day losing streaks. The health-care company exceeded second-quarter forecasts and raised its full-year outlook . The pros are also buying big bank names such as Citigroup , whose results beat expectations. Some of the other investments mentioned include Wells Fargo and Amazon.