Biden arrives in Saudi Arabia a 'much diminished president,' the kingdom's former intel chief says

Prince Turki Al Faisal, Saudi Arabia's former intelligence chief and onetime ambassador to Washington. Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg

"As an example, on energy issues, he came in with a policy to stop completely fossil fuel usage not only in the United States, but worldwide, and now he is finding himself having to rely on fossil fuels as a means of meeting the energy shortage that has come about, not only because of the Ukraine war, but also because of U.S. policy itself that shut down pipelines and stopped issuing ... discovery of oil on U.S. soil," he said. The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment. Central to the fractious relationship between the two historical allies is the allegation from the U.S. intelligence community that the crown prince, Saudi Arabia's de facto leader, directly ordered the 2018 murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The Saudi government has repeatedly rejected the accusation. Prince Turki, who was the head of the Saudi intelligence services between 1979 and 2001 and has also served as the kingdom's ambassador to the U.S., questioned Washington's belief that it holds the moral high ground on human rights issues. "So instead of shouting at each other, we should engage in trying to improve what would be on the ground for both the people of the United States and for Saudi Arabia," he said. "So what I would say is, any visitor and not just the American president who has complaints about Saudi issues like human rights and so on, please get off your high horse."