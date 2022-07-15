China's GDP growth misses expectations in the second quarter

While China's exports surged by more than expected in June, imports climbed far less than anticipated. Workers pictured here disinfect a container ship terminal in Qingdao on July 13, 2022.

BEIJING — China eked out GDP growth of 0.4% in the second quarter from a year ago, missing expectations as the economy struggled to shake off the impact of Covid controls.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast growth of 1% in the second quarter.

Industrial production in June also missed expectations, rising by 3.9% from a year ago, versus the 4.1% forecast.

However, retail sales in June rose by 3.1%, recovering from a prior slump and beating expectations for no growth from the prior year. Major e-commerce companies held a promotional shopping festival in the middle of last month.

Retail sales in June saw a boost from spending across many categories including autos, cosmetics and medicine. But catering, furniture and construction materials saw a decline. Within retail sales, online sales of physical goods grew by 8.3% from a year ago in June, slower than the 14% growth the prior month.

Fixed asset investment for the first half of the year came in above expectations, up 6.1% versus 6% predicted.

Overall fixed asset investment picked up on a monthly basis, rising by 0.95% in June from May to an undisclosed figure. While investment in infrastructure and manufacturing maintained a similar or better pace of growth from May to June, that in real estate worsened. Investment in real estate in the first half of the year fell by 5.4% from a year ago, worse than the 4% decline in the first five months of the year.

Unemployment across China's 31 largest cities fell from pre-pandemic highs to 5.8% in June, but that for the age 16 to 24 category rose further to 19.3%.